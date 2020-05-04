3 people arrested in deadly North York shooting: police

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged three people in connection to the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy in a North York neighbourhood last April.

Police said on April 26 at around 6 p.m. they were called to 1884 Sheppard Avenue West for a report of unknown trouble.

Police allege a 15-year-old boy got into a white SUV with another boy and while inside the parked car, the victim was shot.

The victim and the other boy tried to flee the scene, but the victim collapsed a short distance away. The other boy was not injured.

The car fled the scene, police said.

When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Jeremiah Ranger suffering from a serious gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital but later died of his injuries, police said.

On Monday, investigators announced they had arrested and charged three people in connection to the case.

Twenty-two-year-old Cambridge resident Tyler Ricardo Young was arrested and charged with second-degree murder this past Friday.

Toronto residents Seymour Myles Young, 23, and Hannah Yvonne Gaudet, 20, surrendered to police on Monday. They have been both charged with second-degree murder.

This is Toronto’s 24th homicide investigation of the year.