Peel police search for vehicle in alleged hit-and-run that killed cyclist

Peel police are searching for a vehicle similar to this one that was involved in an alleged hit-and-run that killed a cyclist in Brampton on May 1, 2020. (H-O/Peel Regional Police)

Peel police are searching for a vehicle they allege was involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed a Brampton cyclist last week.

Police said on May 1 sometime between 11:40 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. May 2, a cyclist was travelling eastbound on Bovaird Drive when he was struck by a vehicle between Heritage Road and Mississauga Road.

The cyclist, 32-year-old Colin Fisher, died at the scene from his injuries, police said.

Investigators said they are looking for an older model black, two-tone Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact them directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

