Ontario confirms 370 new cases of coronavirus, 84 more deaths

Ontario confirms 370 new cases of novel coronavirus today, marking a 2.1 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.

The provincial total now stands at 17,923.

The updated numbers include 84 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,300.

Resolved cases jumped from 12,005 to 12,505.

Ontario is starting to relax some lockdown rules on Monday, with certain businesses being allowed to open at reduced capacity.

Car dealerships and gardening centres are among those allowed to open, although they still have to adhere to physical distancing regulations.

