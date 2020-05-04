Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario confirms 370 new cases of coronavirus, 84 more deaths
by News Staff, The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2020 10:46 am EDT
A lab technician holding a test tube that contains blood sample from a patient that has tested positive with the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Ontario confirms 370 new cases of novel coronavirus today, marking a 2.1 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.
The provincial total now stands at 17,923.
The updated numbers include 84 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,300.
Resolved cases jumped from 12,005 to 12,505.
Ontario is starting to relax some lockdown rules on Monday, with certain businesses being allowed to open at reduced capacity.
Car dealerships and gardening centres are among those allowed to open, although they still have to adhere to physical distancing regulations.
RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus