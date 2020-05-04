Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (TSX:SOP). Materials. Up half a cent, or 16.67 per cent, to 3.5 cents on 15.6 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up one cent, or 2.06 per cent, to 49.5 cents on 13 million shares.

The Stars Group Inc. (TSX:TSGI). Down $2.93, or 7.16 per cent, to $37.99 on 11.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.85 per cent, to $4.75 on 11.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 17 cents, or 1.01 per cent, to $16.73 on 9.7 million shares.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Industrials. Down $1.67, or 8.65 per cent, to $17.63 on 9.6 million shares.

Air Canada — Air Canada will check the temperatures of all passengers as it scrambles to mitigate the “catastrophic” fallout of the COVID-19 virus that caused losses to top $1 billion last quarter. Mandatory temperature checks with infrared thermometers at all airports are part of a suite of measures to be introduced by May 15 to “provide greater peace of mind” to passengers. The airline will also hand out personal care kits with disinfectant and block the sale of adjacent seats in economy class to increase physical distancing.

Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSX:RIV). Unchanged at 83 cents. Canopy Rivers Inc. says it has made a $2-million investment in Dynaleo Inc., an Edmonton-based company focused on edible cannabis gummies. Dynaleo has built a manufacturing facility and submitted the supporting documentation for a standard processing licence to Health Canada. The company plans white-label production of CBD and THC edibles for the Canadian market that can be customized to meet customer’s needs and regulatory requirements. Canopy Rivers, which operates as a cannabis venture capital firm, says its investment in Dynaleo is structured as an unsecured convertible debenture with additional warrant coverage.

Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.B). Up 14 cents at $30.60. Quebecor Inc. says it wants to “rescue” Cirque du Soleil by purchasing a controlling stake in the struggling company and bringing its ownership back home to Quebec. In a letter sent to four federal ministers from Quebec, the telecommunications company says it is in funding talks with Quebec’s pension fund manager as well the Fonds de Solidarite FTQ and the Royal Bank of Canada. Quebecor says in separate press release it is ready to spend “several hundred million dollars” to revive operations at the circus producer, which has halted all 44 shows worldwide and laid off 95 per cent of its employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

