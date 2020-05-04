Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower, livestock higher.

Last Updated May 4, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery lost 10.40 cents at $5.16 a bushel; May corn fell 1.40 cents at $3.07 a bushel; July oats advanced 31 cents at $3.15 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 12.80 cents at 8.3420 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 2.80 cents at $.8902 a pound; May feeder cattle was up 1.60 cents at $1.1910 a pound; May lean hogs gained 5.43 cents at .6785 a pound.

The Associated Press

