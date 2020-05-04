Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Dwight Yoakam marries fiancee Emily Joyce in small wedding
by Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press
Posted May 4, 2020 11:56 am EDT
Last Updated May 4, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT
FILE - This Dec. 5, 2019 file photo shows Dwight Yoakam, left, and Emily Joyce at GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in West Hollywood, Calif. The couple were married in March just prior to the quarantine in a private ceremony at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
NASHVILLE — Country star Dwight Yoakam married his longtime fiancee Emily Joyce in a small wedding in March that had fewer than 10 attendees seated at least 6 feet from each other.
A statement from Yoakam’s publicist said the couple waited to announce the wedding until May out of respect to people affected by the new coronavirus pandemic.
The couple married in Santa Monica, California, just prior to the state lockdown and they adhered to recommendations on social distancing.
The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actor has been engaged to Joyce for several years. This is Yoakam’s first marriage.