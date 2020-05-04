CP Rail moves record 2.8 million tonnes of grain in April after strong Q1

CALGARY — Canadian Pacific Railway says it moved the most grain last month in the company’s 139-year history.

The Calgary-based railway transported 2.8 million tonnes of grain and grain products in April — 100,000 tonnes more than the previous record set in November, thanks in part to the spring opening of the Port of Thunder Bay.

CP Rail has moved 21.4 million tonnes of grain this year with record shipments in January, March and the first quarter.

That’s six per cent more than at the same point last year and eight per cent more than the previous three-year average.

The railway says it foresees strong grain shipments for the remainder of the 2019-2020 crop year.

CP’s fleet of more than 2,500 new grain cars that can carry 15 per cent more volume and 10 per cent more weight is adding more than 1.1 tonnes of extra grain per railway car compared to the prior year.

“CP’s family of professional railroaders continues to deliver for our customers and the economy during this extremely challenging COVID-19 period,” said Joan Hardy, vice-president sales and marketing grain and fertilizers.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CP)

