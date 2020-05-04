5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MLK’S TRAFFIC STOP A CATALYST FOR CHANGE Martin Luther King Jr. was pulled over, with a white woman in the car, issued a citation and illegally sentenced to a chain gang. Georgia’s segregationist politicians sought to silence King before he could mobilize great masses of people. But, it backfired.

2. EX-GREEN BERET CLAIMS HE LED FOILED VENEZUELA RAID Jordan Goudreau’s comments capped a bizarre day that started with reports of a predawn amphibious raid near the South American country’s heavily guarded capital aimed at overthrowing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

3. JOE BIDEN WINS KANSAS DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY The former vice-president had been expected to prevail in Saturday’s vote, conducted exclusively by mail, and capture a majority of the state’s delegates to the Democrats’ national nominating commission.

4. TOP 2 GEORGIA DEMOCRATS DEBATE VIRTUALLY Ex-Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson and ex-congressional candidate Jon Ossoff are vying to take on Republican Sen. David Perdue in November.

5. LAPD OFFICER CHARGED IN SHOOTING A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of shooting and wounding a fellow officer while they were off-duty at a Southern California recreation area.

