Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated May 3, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:50 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 434 new cases of COVID-19 and another 40 deaths related to the virus.

The death toll now stands at 1,216 and the COVID-19 case count has hit 17,553.

Of those cases, 12,005 have been marked as resolved.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:15 AM
NB 404 ramp to the WB 401 is now OPEN.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
It's not even 12 p.m. on Sunday and we're climbing to the Guaranteed High of 20°. Lots of sunshine coming your wa…
Latest Weather
Read more