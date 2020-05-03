Loading articles...

Feds investing in online health care, Vancouver company studying coronavirus

A scientist places fluid in a tube labelled 'Covid-19' during research work in the virus laboratory at the Szentgothai Research Center, University of Pecs, in Pecs, Hungary. on Monday, April 27, 2020. Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images

OTTAWA — The federal government is investing millions to boost online access to health services and to support a Vancouver biological company’s research into treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new funding during his daily news conference in Ottawa this morning as provinces across the country prepare to start re-opening on Monday.

The government is spending $240 million to boost access to online health services, including mental-health support and virtual access to doctors for primary care.

Ottawa is also providing $175 million to AbCellera Biologics Inc., which Trudeau says has shown promising signs of progress in identifying antibodies that could be used create a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19.

Trudeau also says Canada will work with its allies to get answers around the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 following unsubstantiated reports the virus leaked from a Chinese lab.

But the prime minister insists the immediate focus is on helping Canadians through the pandemic.

