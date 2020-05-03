Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Feds investing in online health care, Vancouver company studying coronavirus
by the canadian press
Posted May 3, 2020 12:25 pm EDT
OTTAWA — The federal government is investing millions to boost online access to health services and to support a Vancouver biological company’s research into treatment and prevention of COVID-19.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new funding during his daily news conference in Ottawa this morning as provinces across the country prepare to start re-opening on Monday.
The government is spending $240 million to boost access to online health services, including mental-health support and virtual access to doctors for primary care.
Ottawa is also providing $175 million to AbCellera Biologics Inc., which Trudeau says has shown promising signs of progress in identifying antibodies that could be used create a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19.
Trudeau also says Canada will work with its allies to get answers around the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 following unsubstantiated reports the virus leaked from a Chinese lab.
But the prime minister insists the immediate focus is on helping Canadians through the pandemic.