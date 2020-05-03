434 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, 40 deaths

Ontario is reporting 434 new cases of COVID-19, a 2.5 per cent increase from Saturday.

Another 40 deaths related to the virus were also reported, bringing the provincial total to 1,216.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has hit 17,553 and of those cases, 12,005 have been marked as resolved.

The number of patients in hospital currently stands at 1,010 with 232 of those in intensive care units.