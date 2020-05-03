Loading articles...

434 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, 40 deaths

Last Updated May 3, 2020 at 11:51 am EDT

Corona tests in a lab in Noord-Brabant on April 21, 2020 in Tiel, Netherlands. Instead of adopting a hard lockdown similar to its European neighbours, the Netherlands has opted for a targeted ìintelligentî lockdown, which allows some shops to continue trading if there is a low risk of spreading the virus. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Ontario is reporting 434 new cases of COVID-19, a 2.5 per cent increase from Saturday.

Another 40 deaths related to the virus were also reported, bringing the provincial total to 1,216.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has hit 17,553 and of those cases, 12,005 have been marked as resolved.

The number of patients in hospital currently stands at 1,010 with 232 of those in intensive care units.

