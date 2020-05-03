Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 scientists picked to do research at Acadia National Park
by The Associated Press
Posted May 3, 2020 11:09 am EDT
Last Updated May 3, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT
BAR HARBOR, Maine — The National Park Service has awarded fellowships to three scientists conduct research at Acadia National Park.
The fellowships are part of Second Century Stewardship, which is an initiative of the park service, National Park Foundation and Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park. It was created during the park service’s centennial in 2016 to help provide research for park stewardship, the Schoodic Institute said.
The scientists are all with University of Maine. They are Rachel Fowler, laboratory co-ordinator with UMaine School of Biology and Ecology; Bonnie Newsom, assistant professor of anthropology; and Jay Wason, assistant professor of forest ecosystem physiology.
David Shaw, founder of Second Century Stewardship, said the program has “compelling and far reaching implications for smart, science-based stewardship of our natural world.”