The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated May 2, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:40 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 511 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths.

The Ministry of Health says there are 17,119 confirmed cases of the virus and the death toll is now at 1,176.

The province has marked 11,390 of the cases as resolved.

