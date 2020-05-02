Loading articles...

Prairie ticket holder wins Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated May 2, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

TORONTO — A Lotto Max player somewhere in the Prairies has 55 million good reasons for checking their ticket this morning.

Last night’s $55 million jackpot was claimed by a single ticket sold on the Prairies.

The runner-up prize of just over $1 million went to a lottery player in British Columbia.

The draw also offered three Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each, but none were won.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:26 AM
#CityStreets: Southbound Horner is blocked at Kipling for fallen lights.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:46 PM
Retweeted @CityNatasha: Forecast UV Index for Saturday is "high" at 6. Minutes for unprotected skin to burn varies by skin type, but EVERYONE can…
Latest Weather
Read more