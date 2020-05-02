Police search for two suspects in east end shooting

Toronto police are searching for two suspects following a shooting in the city’s east end.

Police were called to the area of Tower Drive and Lawrence Avenue East around 11 p.m. following reports of shots being fired.

Upon arriving on the scene they discovered a victim suffering from what they describe as “very serious” injuries.

He was taken to a trauma centre via an emergency run.

Police say one of suspects fled the scene on foot. He’s described as a black male with baggy jeans and a hoodie. The second suspect fled the scene in a white car.