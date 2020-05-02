Mayor hopes to follow same timeline as province in opening up Toronto economy

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he hopes the city will be able to follow the same timeline as the rest of the province in terms of opening up the economy.

“We’re going to try to stick to the program, but there will be complications that come with being a much bigger city,” Tory said.

The mayor made the remarks during a live question and answer segment on 680 News Saturday.

Tory said city health officials are busy considering all the scenarios as the country starts to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic shut down.

Details such as how businesses like restaurants should operate and the taking of temperatures are all on the table.

“In a restaurant, can you have every table occupied with people…what about masks?” he said. “Should we be taking temperatures as a lot of places are doing already…these are the questions the planners are looking at.”

Tory added that a careful approach is necessary for the coming weeks.

“Cautious optimism is the word the day,” he said.

How to deal with the giant financial hole the city finds itself in because of the pandemic also still hasn’t been addressed, Tory said.

Tory said a one-time tax to help pay for the TTC’s financial losses might help, but ultimately he said he’s hoping the other levels of government will come forward with a financial plan to help municipalities post-pandemic.

“We know there’s an awful lot of people out there who just can’t afford to be paying more right now,” he said. “That’s why I’ve said we need help from the other governments with some of the city’s financial issues.”

