511 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, 55 deaths

Ontario has confirmed 511 new cases of novel coronavirus today, marking a 3.1 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.

The provincial total now stands at 17,119.

The updated numbers include 55 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,176.

Resolved cases jumped from 10,825 to 11,390.

Hospitalizations dropped by 41 patients to 977. Those in the ICU and on ventilators also dropped slightly once again.

