511 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, 55 deaths

Last Updated May 2, 2020 at 10:56 am EDT

A nurse holds a Covid19 swab kit at a drive-through testing centre EPA/MAHMOUD KHALED

Ontario has confirmed 511 new cases of novel coronavirus today, marking a 3.1 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.

The provincial total now stands at 17,119.

The updated numbers include 55 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,176.

Resolved cases jumped from 10,825 to 11,390.

Hospitalizations dropped by 41 patients to 977. Those in the ICU and on ventilators also dropped slightly once again.

More to come

