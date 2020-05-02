Loading articles...

Earthquake shakes Mediterranean Sea south of Crete

Last Updated May 2, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 has taken place south of the Greek island of Crete.

The U.S. Geological Service said the Saturday afternoon quake was centred in the Mediterranean Sea at a depth of 17 kilometres (10.5 miles.)

The nearest populated areas are about 90 kilometres (56 Miles) north, the village of Nea Anatoli and the town of Ierapetra, the USGS said.

The German Research Center for Geosciences in Potsdam, Germany. also gave a preliminary 6.6 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Athens, The Associated Press

