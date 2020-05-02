Loading articles...

Deputies: Woman killed in alligator attack at SC pond

Last Updated May 2, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Deputies in South Carolina shot and killed an alligator that fatally attacked a woman on Friday, authorities said.

The officers were called to a pond on Kiawah Island around 5 p.m. and saw the animal attack, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman was dead. Her name has not been released. Deputies retrieved the alligator’s carcass to help with the investigation, deputies said on Twitter.

Authorities did not say if they knew what the woman or the alligator were doing before the attack.

This is the third fatal alligator attack in South Carolina in the past four years. A 90-year-old woman walked out of a Charleston nursing home in 2016 and was killed, while a 45-year-old woman walking her dog was fatally attacked on Hilton Head Island in August 2018.

Before those attacks, South Carolina had never recorded a person killed by an alligator.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
CLEARED: #WB403 at York in #Hamilton.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:51 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: We have our first 20° day coming tomorrow in the #GTA. It will be the first time since October 6, 2019 that we will cross t…
Latest Weather
Read more