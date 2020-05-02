Cyclist killed in Brampton hit-and-run

A cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle which then fled the scene in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Mississauga Road just after midnight Saturday morning to reports a cyclist had possible been struck.

One person was found on the scene and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. They later died of their injuries.

It’s been determined the vehicle involved fled the scene and investigators are looking for a Ford model vehicle with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.