Loading articles...

Cyclist killed in Brampton hit-and-run

Last Updated May 2, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in a file photo posted on Twitter on Dec. 6, 2018. HANDOUT/Twitter

A cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle which then fled the scene in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Mississauga Road just after midnight Saturday morning to reports a cyclist had possible been struck.

One person was found on the scene and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. They later died of their injuries.

It’s been determined the vehicle involved fled the scene and investigators are looking for a Ford model vehicle with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:04 AM
This has reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Enjoy the first half of Saturday with the sunshine outside because some rain showers move in later this afternoon. - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more