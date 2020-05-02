Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Peel police say alligator sighting in Brampton pond turned out to be beaver
by the canadian press
Posted May 2, 2020 11:27 am EDT
Last Updated May 2, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT
FILE - A beaver enters the water in the forest near Puerto Williams, Chile on February 05, 2020. - With sharp teeth and surprising abilities for construction, the North American beaver has made the Chilean Patagonia its habitat since its arrival over half a century ago, but its voracious appetite for wood threatens the area's centenary forests. (Photo by PABLO COZZAGLIO/AFP via Getty Images)
A case of mistaken identity had police in Brampton looking for an alligator in a storm drainage pond.
Peel Regional Police were called to a pond in Damatta Park Friday night after someone reported seeing the reptile — said to be almost two meters long.
Police tweeted they were “ready to provide Gator-aid” to animal control officers.
But after a few hours, police tweeted that Brampton Animal Control had reviewed video on social media and determined the gator was actually a beaver.