Peel police say alligator sighting in Brampton pond turned out to be beaver

A case of mistaken identity had police in Brampton looking for an alligator in a storm drainage pond.

Peel Regional Police were called to a pond in Damatta Park Friday night after someone reported seeing the reptile — said to be almost two meters long.

Police tweeted they were “ready to provide Gator-aid” to animal control officers.

But after a few hours, police tweeted that Brampton Animal Control had reviewed video on social media and determined the gator was actually a beaver.