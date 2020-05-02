Loading articles...

Peel police say alligator sighting in Brampton pond turned out to be beaver

Last Updated May 2, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

FILE - A beaver enters the water in the forest near Puerto Williams, Chile on February 05, 2020. - With sharp teeth and surprising abilities for construction, the North American beaver has made the Chilean Patagonia its habitat since its arrival over half a century ago, but its voracious appetite for wood threatens the area's centenary forests. (Photo by PABLO COZZAGLIO/AFP via Getty Images)

A case of mistaken identity had police in Brampton looking for an alligator in a storm drainage pond.

Peel Regional Police were called to a pond in Damatta Park Friday night after someone reported seeing the reptile — said to be almost two meters long.

Police tweeted they were  “ready to provide Gator-aid” to animal control officers.

But after a few hours, police tweeted that Brampton Animal Control had reviewed video on social media and determined the gator was actually a beaver.

