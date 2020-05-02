Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Asia Today: China counts 2 new infections, no deaths
by The Associated Press
Posted May 2, 2020 10:29 pm EDT
Last Updated May 2, 2020 at 10:44 pm EDT
BANGKOK — Chinese health authorities said two new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Saturday, continuing a downward trend since the government took steps to cut the number of people arriving from overseas.
One new case was in inland Shanxi province, west of Beijing, and the other was an imported one in Shanghai. China’s official confirmed case count stands at 82,877. Most of the patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
China reported no new deaths Saturday and has recorded just one in the past two weeks. The country’s official death toll has reached 4,633.
The government has blocked virtually all foreigners from entering the country and sharply curtailed the number of international flights, making it difficult for Chinese citizens to return from overseas too.
___
Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.