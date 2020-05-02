Anti-lockdown protestors take to Queen's Park again

For the second weekend in a row, a group of people have taken to Queen’s Park to protest the lockdown measures in place to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Over 100 people are gathering on the front lawn, holding signs that said “Fake pandemic,” and “Social distancing is fake science.”

Several protestors take to Queen’s Park to protest against the lockdown measures in place to slow the spread of COVId-19. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

Toronto police cars were spotted at the protest as well.

Last week, about 100 people gathered at Queen’s Park and carried signs calling for Premier Doug Ford to reopen the Ontario economy and that self-isolating was against their freedom of choice.

Toronto Police say no one was ticketed at the protest because they were spaced out enough to comply with physical distancing requirements.

Ford ripped into the protestors, calling them “a bunch of yahoos” and “absolutely irresponsible.”

Ontario currently has 17,119 cases of COVID-19 in the province and 1,176 deaths.