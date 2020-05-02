Loading articles...

Alaska airport closes after bomb threat diverts cargo plane

Last Updated May 2, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An airport in Alaska is closed after a bomb threat was made regarding a cargo plane from the United States heading to Asia and the plane had to be diverted to Anchorage to be searched.

Inbound flights to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport are closed Saturday morning, KTUU reported.

The plane is being searched in a secure, remote section of the airport, said Anchorage Airport spokesman Eland Conway. The FBI and Anchorage Police are on scene and leading the investigation.

Flights bound for Anchorage may divert to Fairbanks International Airport until ANC reopens, which is expected to happen later Saturday.

The Associated Press

