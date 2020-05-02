Loading articles...

2 Houston police officers hospitalized in helicopter crash

Last Updated May 2, 2020 at 4:58 am EDT

HOUSTON — A Houston police helicopter crashed, resulting in the hospitalization of two officers on board, the department said early Saturday.

Houston police tweeted just after 3 a.m. that the officers’ conditions were unknown. Police commanders and public information officers were on the way to the scene at an apartment complex in northern Houston’s Greenspoint neighbourhood, east of George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Police tweeted that no further information was known at the time. The number of people aboard the helicopter and the cause of the crash weren’t immediately clear. Police didn’t immediately say why the helicopter was in the neighbourhood, or whether anyone on the ground was hurt.

The Associated Press

