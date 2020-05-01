Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Warmer weekend weather prompts concerns of cottage visits amid coronavirus
by Carl Hantske and News Staff
Posted May 1, 2020 6:23 am EDT
A pair of chairs sit on a dock at a cottage in Ontario's Muskoka region.
Summary
Beaches, boat lockers and other public amenities are closed as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic
While a large number of cases are in long-term care homes, the virus also continues to spread through community contact
It’s going to feel a lot like summer this weekend, which may have some people considering a trip up to the cottage but health officials are saying don’t do it.
Once the rain clears out on Friday, the sunshine will come in and on Sunday temperatures will get close to 20 C.
Those thinking of heading up north are being reminded that beaches, boat lockers and other public amenities are closed as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Thursday, there were 16,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario and 1,082 deaths.
Health officials are reminding the public that any contact had with people living up north could further spread the highly-contagious virus, and those areas simply don’t have the hospital capacity or facilities to manage an outbreak the way Toronto or other big cities do.
Instead, the public is being reminded to stay home and continue to practice physical distancing.
Health officials say that while a large number of COVID-19 cases are in long-term care homes across the province, the virus also continues to spread through community contact.