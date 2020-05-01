Loading articles...

Trump says he'll visit South Dakota for July 3 fireworks

Last Updated May 1, 2020 at 5:58 pm EDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — President Donald Trump said Friday that he is planning to visit South Dakota for the return of fireworks at Mount Rushmore on July 3.

“I’m going to go there on July 3rd and they’re going to have the big fireworks,” Trump said on the Dan Bongino Show.

The fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day has not happened since 2009, when it was ended because of fire danger after a pine beetle infestation. Concerns have also been raised about chemicals in the fireworks polluting the water. The National Park Service on Wednesday announced they had not found any significant environmental impact to the display.

Gov. Kristi Noem pushed for the return of fireworks last year, saying that forest conditions and firework technology have improved. She said on Twitter that Trump’s planned attendance was “great news.”

The governor has projected coronavirus infections to peak in mid-June and said this week she would evaluate how many people will be allowed at the event.

The Associated Press

