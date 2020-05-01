Toronto health officials missed contact tracing for 52 positive COVID-19 tests

Toronto Public Health officials have revealed that contact tracing was not done for up to 52 people who tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of March.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s Medical Officer of Health, says the cases came to light on Thursday during a process improvement review when officials noticed an error in how the lab reports were received.

Dr. de Villa says the 52 people in question were aware of their positive diagnosis between March 31 and April 6 and all were “appropriately isolated” and as such, there is no increased risk to the community.

Dr. de Villa says Toronto Public Health is investigating how the mistake occurred and are working on ways to ensure it does not happen again.

“I am committed to being honest and transparent with you, not only because you deserve that from me but because this is core to who I am,” she said during her daily coronavirus briefing. “You are all my patients and protecting your health is my top priority.”

Dr. de Villa also issued a warning about a scam involving people who were calling Torontonians on behalf of Toronto Public Health. She said in one case, the individual was asked to provide their banking information and social insurance number.

“My team would never ask for this information because it is not relevant to our work,” she said. “When a member of my team contacts a resident, we would only ask you for information to confirm your identity and questions related to your health.”

Dr. de Villa adds if anyone receives a similar call looking for personal financial information, they should contact Toronto police.