Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated May 1, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

6:30 a.m.

The C.D. Howe Institute’s Business Cycle Council says Canada has entered a recession due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a report released today, the council says the economy peaked in February before the steps taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus brought the economy to a standstill.

A commonly used definition for a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative quarter-over-quarter economic growth.

However, the C.D. Howe council defines a recession as a pronounced, persistent, and pervasive decline in aggregate economic activity and it looks at both GDP and employment as its main measures.

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB Finch approaching Victoria park, two right lanes remain blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:19 AM
Welcome to May! Expecting a mild and fairly dry start to May before temps take a nose dive. We hope you can enjoy…
Latest Weather
Read more