Loading articles...

Saskatchewan dealing with fast-spreading COVID-19 outbreak in far north

Last Updated May 1, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT

Saqib Shahab, chief medical health officer, speaks at a COVID-19 news update at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday March 18, 2020. Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer says a rapidly spreading outbreak of COVID-19 in a remote northern is concerning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer says a rapidly spreading outbreak of COVID-19 in a remote northern community is concerning.

Dr. Saqib Shahab says 19 of the 26 newest cases come from in and around La Loche, a Dene village about 600 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, where the virus is spreading through community transmission after initially arriving by travel from northern Alberta.

Health officials say they have ramped up testing and contact tracing, and staff will be going door-to-door to connect with residents.

Despite an outbreak in the north and at two hospitals, Shahab says the rest of the province remains quiet.

The government has declared an outbreak at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.

The CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority also says officials should have informed people sooner about an outbreak at a hospital in Lloydminster on the Saskatchewan-Alberta boundary where staff and patients have been infected.

Saskatchewan has had 415 COVID-19 cases, with 297 people recovered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Yonge in the transfer to express - left lane blocked, looks like a single vehicle crash. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:46 PM
Retweeted @CityNatasha: Forecast UV Index for Saturday is "high" at 6. Minutes for unprotected skin to burn varies by skin type, but EVERYONE can…
Latest Weather
Read more