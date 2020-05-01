Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Restaurant Brands International reports Q1 profit and sales down from year ago
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2020 7:08 am EDT
Last Updated May 1, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT
TORONTO — Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as the COVID-19 crisis began to take hold.
The parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned net income of US$224 million or 48 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.
That compared with net income of US$246 million or 53 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Revenue totalled nearly US$1.23 billion, down from nearly $1.27 billion in the first three months of 2019.
On an adjusted basis, Restaurant Brands says it earned US$227 million or 48 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of US$255 million or 55 cents per share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 51 cents per share and US$1.23 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2020.