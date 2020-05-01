Loading articles...

Popeyes chicken sandwich coming to Canada in September

Last Updated May 1, 2020 at 3:07 pm EDT

Popeye's chicken sandwich. HANDOUT/Popeye's

We now know when a wildly-popular chicken sandwich will be making its Canadian debut.

The parent company of Popeyes tells 680 NEWS exclusively that the sandwich will launch nationally in September.

Restaurant Brands International says the sandwich will first be tested in two Canadian cities in June, one in Ontario and one in Alberta, before the September roll-out.

The sandwich consists of a buttermilk battered and fried chicken fillet, topped with pickles and a choice of mayo or spicy Cajun sauce, between a toasted brioche bun.

It has been so popular since launching in the U.S. last year that it sparked long lines and fights.

It also resulted in Popeyes posting a 29% jump in sales in the U.S. despite the pandemic

Duncan Fulton, Chief Corporate Officer at Restaurant Brands International, said, “It’s going to be exciting. We’re just going to need to maintain out social distancing when we line up to get it.”

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Collision WB 401 west of Mavis - two left lanes blocked. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:31 AM
Retweeted @ABC: SHARK SIGHTING: Locals were surprised when they spotted a shark swimming among the boats in the crystal-clear waters of a marina i…
Latest Weather
Read more