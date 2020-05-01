Popeyes chicken sandwich coming to Canada in September

We now know when a wildly-popular chicken sandwich will be making its Canadian debut.

The parent company of Popeyes tells 680 NEWS exclusively that the sandwich will launch nationally in September.

Restaurant Brands International says the sandwich will first be tested in two Canadian cities in June, one in Ontario and one in Alberta, before the September roll-out.

The sandwich consists of a buttermilk battered and fried chicken fillet, topped with pickles and a choice of mayo or spicy Cajun sauce, between a toasted brioche bun.

It has been so popular since launching in the U.S. last year that it sparked long lines and fights.

It also resulted in Popeyes posting a 29% jump in sales in the U.S. despite the pandemic

Duncan Fulton, Chief Corporate Officer at Restaurant Brands International, said, “It’s going to be exciting. We’re just going to need to maintain out social distancing when we line up to get it.”