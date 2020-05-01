Ontario to allow select businesses to reopen on Monday

The Ontario government has announced they will be allowing some businesses to reopen their doors on Monday under strict guidelines.

The businesses include garden centres for curbside pick-up and delivery only, lawn care and landscaping, more construction projects deemed essential, car washes, and auto dealers by appointment only.

Golf courses and marinas will be allowed to begin prepping for their seasons, but will not be permitted to open to the public.

If these businesses follow the proper health and safety workplace guidelines which were released yesterday, they will be allowed to open as of midnight on May 4.

“We are at an important starting point and we should take today as a sign. Today’s news shows us that if we stay the course, if we stay vigilant and take the measured approach, we can keep moving in the right direction,” said Premier Doug Ford.

“We can keep moving ahead with the reopening of the economy. We will still have a long, long way to go, but today is a glimmer of hope and it couldn’t come soon enough,” added Ford.

A release from the province says while these businesses will be allowed to reopen, it is very important residents continue to practice social distancing and remain home as much as possible.

The Ford government has laid out a three-step plan for gradually reopening the economy, but have not yet provided a timeline for when it might begin.

The construction projects that will be allowed to reopen include: