Ontario confirms 421 new coronavirus cases, 39 deaths

Last Updated May 1, 2020 at 10:50 am EDT

A medical worker takes a swab at a drive-in coronavirus testing facility at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Chessington, England, Wednesday April 29, 2020. Coronavirus testing is now available for more people in England from Wednesday as the government relaxed rules on eligibility. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Ontario has confirmed 421 new cases of novel coronavirus today, marking a 2.6 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.

The provincial total now stands at 16,608.

The updated numbers include 39 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,121.

Resolved cases jumped from 10,205 to 10,825.

Hospitalizations have jumped over 1,000 to 1,017, an increase of 18 over yesterday. Those with COVID-19 in the ICU and on ventilators decreased slightly again to 225 and 175.

Figures on COVID-19’s impact in long-term care homes, which come from a separate database than the provincial numbers, show 26 more residents died in the past day.

There were over 16,500 tests completed yesterday,  an increase of 3,604 tests over a 24 hour period. Another 11,975 are still under investigation.

