Malta defends use of private vessels to rescue migrants

Last Updated May 1, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

VALLETTA, Malta — Malta’s government is defending the use of private vessels to save migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, including one mission in which a Maltese fishing boat reportedly took the rescued passengers back to Libya, where detention camps are notorious for rights violations.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was asked by reporters on Friday about reports, in Maltese and international media, that two private boats were recently deployed in rescues instead of government vessels.

In one case, a fishing boat allegedly took the migrants, with five retrieved bodies aboard, to Libya, where migrant smugglers are based. In another case, migrants were rescued by a fishing vessel and transferred to a boat chartered by the Maltese government.

Maltese authorities say the migrants will stay on that boat in international waters until other European Union nations agree to take them.

Abela insisted Malta isn’t breaking international law by using private vessels for rescues.

He added that Malta’s ports aren’t safe for disembarkation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Malta has closed its airport and ports to passengers as part of coronavirus containment measures.

The Associated Press

