Man injured in hit-and-run near Victoria Park and Finch

A man in his 40s is in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in the Victoria Park and Finch avenues area Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

According to paramedics the man suffered serious injuries.

Police tell 680 NEWS the vehicle involved may have been a brown Honda.

A TTC bus was in the area at the time of the crash and police are looking through the vehicle’s security video for more details.