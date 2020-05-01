Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man injured in hit-and-run near Victoria Park and Finch
by news staff
Posted May 1, 2020 7:54 am EDT
Last Updated May 1, 2020 at 8:13 am EDT
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
A man in his 40s is in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in the Victoria Park and Finch avenues area Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m.
Police said the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.
According to paramedics the man suffered serious injuries.
Police tell 680 NEWS the vehicle involved may have been a brown Honda.
A TTC bus was in the area at the time of the crash and police are looking through the vehicle’s security video for more details.
Reports of a hit and run in the area of Victoria Park & Finch, there are lane restrictions in the area. WB Finch – Victoria Park 2RL’s blocked, NB Victoria Pk – Finch 1RL blocked. Man in his 40s rushed to hospital with serious injuries. @BTtoronto @CityNews pic.twitter.com/QQNOSjUrZn