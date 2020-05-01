Loading articles...

Man injured in hit-and-run near Victoria Park and Finch

Last Updated May 1, 2020 at 8:13 am EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man in his 40s is in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in the Victoria Park and Finch avenues area Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

According to paramedics the man suffered serious injuries.

Police tell 680 NEWS the vehicle involved may have been a brown Honda.

A TTC bus was in the area at the time of the crash and police are looking through the vehicle’s security video for more details.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB Finch approaching Victoria park, two right lanes remain blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:19 AM
Welcome to May! Expecting a mild and fairly dry start to May before temps take a nose dive. We hope you can enjoy…
Latest Weather
Read more