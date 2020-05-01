Exxon: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $610 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $56.16 billion in the period.

Exxon shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has decreased roughly 10%. The stock has decreased 42% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

The Associated Press