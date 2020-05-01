Exxon: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $610 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.
The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $56.16 billion in the period.
Exxon shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has decreased roughly 10%. The stock has decreased 42% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOM