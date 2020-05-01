Loading articles...

Australian police fatally shoot man after stabbings at mall

Last Updated May 1, 2020 at 1:28 am EDT

PERTH, Australia — Police shot dead a man who stabbed several people at an Australian shopping mall on Friday, officials and media reported.

The man had wielded a knife and stabbed several people in car parks near the mall at the northwest coastal town of South Hedland, The North West Telegraph reported, citing witnesses.

A police statement confirmed that a man had died at the mall but said the circumstances were being investigated.

A police officer fired a gun and a number of injured people were being treated at Hedland Health Campus, the statement said.

“Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding how these people received the injuries,” the statement said.

St. John Ambulance said in a statement multiple people were treated at the scene but did not detail their conditions.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:06 AM
#CityStreets: St. Clair closed North Woodrow to North Bonnington (east of Birchmount) for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:22 PM
Friday #Toronto Forecast: If you can sleep in tomorrow, do that. Overcast skies will give way to all sun, all after…
Latest Weather
Read more