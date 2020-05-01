Amazon, Exxon Mobil fall; Clorox, Moderna rise

Loading articles...

Last Updated May 1, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Amazon.com Inc., down $187.96 to $2,286.04.

The internet retail giant reported disappointing first-quarter profit because of higher costs related to a surge in demand.

Western Digital Corp., down $5.60 to $40.48.

The maker of hard drives reported weak fiscal third-quarter profit and suspended its dividend.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down $4.05 to $79.95.

The biotechnology company warned that the virus pandemic could hurt sales of its drugs and raise its costs.

Clorox Co., up $6.27 to $192.71.

The maker of bleach and other household products raised its profit forecast for the year as sales jumped.

Moderna Inc., up $1.94 to $47.93.

The biotechnology company is partnering with Lonza to develop a novel coronavirus vaccine.

ResMed Inc., up $3.75 to $159.07.

The medical device maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results as demand for ventilators surged.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $3.33 to $43.14.

The energy company is slashing its capital spending as a plunge in demand and oil prices pounds its finances.

MasTec Inc., up $1.23 to $37.13.

The utility contractor’s first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

The Associated Press

