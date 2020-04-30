Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
US mortgage rates at all-time lows; 30-year loan at 3.23%
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2020 12:10 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 30, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT
FILE - This Feb. 18, 2020, photo shows a real estate sign in front of a home for sale in San Francisco. Long-term mortgage rates rose slightly this week, continuing to hover near all time lows amid anxiety over the economy and housing market gut punched by the shutdown spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
WASHINGTON — Long-term mortgage rates tumbled to all-time lows this week as the economy and housing market continued to reel from the business and social shutdown spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 3.23%, the lowest level since mortgage buyer Freddie Mac started tracking rates in 1971. That was down from 3.33% last week and 4.14% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 2.77% from 2.86% last week, Freddie Mac reported Thursday.
Demand from prospective homebuyers has weakened amid economic anxiety, and the housing market has been upended by the pandemic just as it was entering the busy spring season. The latest blow of economic news came Thursday with the government report that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits because of the pandemic has soared past 30 million.