Toronto Zoo, union reach agreement to avoid more layoffs during coronavirus pandemic

Last Updated Apr 30, 2020 at 9:19 am EDT

Mom Ngozi with female baby gorilla Charlie, which was born June 7, 2018, at the Toronto Zoo. HANDOUT/Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo and its union have reached an agreement on a temporary reduction in wages and hours for all permanent staff to avoid further layoffs.

The agreement takes effect on Saturday and is in place until June 6th, when it will be re-evaluated.

Ticket sales are a critical part of the zoo’s revenues, and it’s been closed to the public since March 13th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

