Toronto City Council to meet online Thursday due to coronavirus restrictions

Toronto Mayor John Tory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto City Council will hold a special meeting online Thursday due to restrictions on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

City councillors will use an online video conferencing platform while the public can watch a livestream of the meeting.

It’s the first time councillors of Canada’s most populous city will meet virtually.

Mayor John Tory’s report on the COVID-19 emergency response is on the agenda, which has already been posted online.

