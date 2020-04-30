Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto City Council to meet online Thursday due to coronavirus restrictions
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 30, 2020 5:36 am EDT
Toronto Mayor John Tory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Toronto City Council will hold a special meeting online Thursday due to restrictions on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
City councillors will use an online video conferencing platform while the public can watch a livestream of the meeting.
It’s the first time councillors of Canada’s most populous city will meet virtually.
Mayor John Tory’s report on the COVID-19 emergency response is on the agenda, which has already been posted online.
In the course of tomorrow's meeting, I will ask City Council to endorse a modular housing initiative that will see the creation of 110 supportive housing units ready for occupancy early this fall and then 140 more supportive housing units – a total of 250 units, by next year. pic.twitter.com/1PMBIEwx7J