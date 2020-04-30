Toronto City Council to meet online Thursday due to coronavirus restrictions

Toronto City Council will hold a special meeting online Thursday due to restrictions on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

City councillors will use an online video conferencing platform while the public can watch a livestream of the meeting.

It’s the first time councillors of Canada’s most populous city will meet virtually.

Mayor John Tory’s report on the COVID-19 emergency response is on the agenda, which has already been posted online.

In the course of tomorrow's meeting, I will ask City Council to endorse a modular housing initiative that will see the creation of 110 supportive housing units ready for occupancy early this fall and then 140 more supportive housing units – a total of 250 units, by next year. pic.twitter.com/1PMBIEwx7J — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 29, 2020

