Top actor and Bollywood scion Rishi Kapoor dies of leukemia
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2020 2:12 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 30, 2020 at 2:14 am EDT
FILE- In this April 19, 2018 file photo, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor greets media as he arrives for the song launch of film '102 Not Out' in Mumbai, India. Rishi Kapoor, a top Indian actor and a scion of Bollywood’s most famous Kapoor family, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 67.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
NEW DELHI — Top Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, a scion of Bollywood’s most famous Kapoor family, has died. He was 67 and had leukemia.
India’s Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Thursday “Rishi Kapoor gone….Just passed away… I am destroyed.”
Kapoor was hospitalized in Mumbai on Wednesday and died on Thursday, according to a family statement.
He returned to India last September after undergoing treatment in the United States for almost a year. He was hospitalized twice in February.
His father Raj Kapoor and grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor were doyens of Bollywood, the vast Hindi-language film industry based in the western coastal city of Mumbai.
He received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father’s 1970 film “Mera Naam Joker.” He acted in more than 90 films.
His wife, Nitu Singh, co-starred in several of his films. His son Ranbir Kapoor is a current top Bollywood actor.