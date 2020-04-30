The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:25 a.m.

Nunavut says it has its first case of COVID-19.

In a news release, the territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says the case was detected in the community of Pond Inlet and the person is said to be in isolation and doing well.

Patterson says the territory’s rapid response team is on the way to help the community of 1,600 manage the situation.

Nunavut is the last Canadian jurisdiction to report a COVID-19 case.

The Canadian Press