Search continues for Canadian military helicopter that crashed in Mediterranean
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 30, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 30, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
A CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicopter is seen during a training exercise at 12 Wing Shearwater near Dartmouth, N.S. on March 4, 2015. The Canadian military says it has lost contact with one of its helicopters in the Mediterranean. In a statement, the military says the aircraft from HMCS Fredericton went missing during an exercise off the coast of Greece. It says a search-and-rescue operation is underway. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
OTTAWA — The search continues today for a Canadian military helicopter that crashed into the Mediterranean Sea while participating in a NATO exercise off the coast of Greece.
Greek state broadcaster ERT was first to report that a Canadian military helicopter had gone down in the water between Italy and Greece on Wednesday.
The broadcaster later said one body had been found and five others on board were missing.
The Canadian Armed Forces says the Cyclone was deployed on board the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton.
Cyclone helicopters carry a crew of four, including two pilots, a tactical operator and a sensor operator with space for several passengers.
They are primarily based on naval vessels and used for hunting submarines, surveillance and search and rescue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2020.