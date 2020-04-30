Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Reopened golf courses, campsites part of Alberta relaunch plan
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 30, 2020 6:08 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 30, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at the Rideau Club in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
EDMONTON — Alberta is planning to reopen dental offices and golf courses shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic as early as Monday.
The government says boat launches are also to be made accessible and it is working to open as many campsites as possible by June 1.
Some retail businesses, restaurants, hair salons, museums, daycares and summer camps have been given a target date of May 14.
The relaunch plan comes with restrictions — one will require people to wear masks on mass transit.
The province says schools are to reopen later, but there’s no timeline for that.
Manitoba and Saskatchewan have also announced the reopening of some businesses and services next week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2020
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}