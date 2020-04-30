Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 86 deaths, 459 new coronavirus cases

Ontario has confirmed 459 new cases of novel coronavirus today, marking a 2.9 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.

The provincial total now stands at 16,187.

The updated numbers include 86 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,082. This is the largest death toll for a single day in Ontario.

Resolved cases jumped from 9,612 to 10,205.

