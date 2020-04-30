Loading articles...

McDonald's: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Apr 30, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

CHICAGO (AP) _ McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.11 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.47 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.7 billion.

McDonald’s shares have dropped 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has dropped 9%. The stock has declined roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCD

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
WB 401 West of Allen express, the left lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from approaching Allen express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:54 PM
Retweeted @TRCA_Flood: TRCA has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement: Water Safety Message in effect through to 12 PM noon on Friday May 1, 202…
Latest Weather
Read more