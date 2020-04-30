Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Georgia city councilman accused of stealing beef
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2020 5:11 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 30, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT
FRANKLIN, Ga. — A Georgia city councilman was charged after he allegedly stole a beef tenderloin from a grocery store.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Clifford Henry Jiles was accused of swapping the price tag of a beef tenderloin with a cheaper pork tenderloin at a Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Franklin on Sunday. Miles said the beef retailed for over $83, while the pork was about $12.
The case was given to the bureau by Franklin police after police learned about the alleged swapping on Monday. Jiles, 54, was arrested the following day on theft charges, Miles said.
Authorities did not make clear how they came to suspect Jiles, who is a member of the Franklin City Council, in the case. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
The Associated Press
