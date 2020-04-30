Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Feds to ban gun used in Montreal massacre, other assault-style rifles
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 30, 2020 2:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 30, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT
In this Oct. 2, 2018, semi-automatic rifles fill a wall at a gun shop in Lynnwood, Wash. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. The federal government is poised to ban a variety of assault-style rifles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson
OTTAWA — The federal government is poised to ban a variety of assault-style rifles, including the type used in the 1989 Montreal Massacre.
During the fall election campaign, the Liberals said guns designed to inflict mass human casualties have no place in Canada.
One source familiar with the plan, but not authorized to speak about it publicly, says the government intends to issue orders-in-council within days banning several types of assault-style rifles, including the Ruger Mini-14 used to kill 14 women at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique.
Owners of legally purchased firearms that fall under the ban would be offered fair-market prices through a buyback program.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today the government was almost ready to introduce measures to outlaw specific guns when Parliament suspended in March because of COVID-19.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news briefing that stricter gun control is an absolute priority that cannot wait.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2020.